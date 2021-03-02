Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) shares fell to a low of $2.78 before closing at $2.81. Intraday shares traded counted 1.27 million, which was 2.27% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.30M. ANH’s previous close was $2.77 while the outstanding shares total 99.11M. The firm has a beta of 2.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.45, with weekly volatility at 3.50% and ATR at 0.08. The ANH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.79 and a $3.55 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.44% on 03/01/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $276.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ANH attractive?

In related news, Director, Mielle Dominique bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 23.15, for a total value of 34,725. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Mielle Dominique now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,720. Also, Director, Mielle Dominique bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.25 per share, with a total market value of 35,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ANH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.50.