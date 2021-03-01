Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has a beta of 1.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 135.93, and a growth ratio of 3.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.92, with weekly volatility at 4.45% and ATR at 1.03. The WSC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.45 and a $28.01 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.74% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.75 before closing at $27.73. Intraday shares traded counted 3.72 million, which was -192.66% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.27M. WSC’s previous close was $26.73 while the outstanding shares total 229.07M.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WSC, the company has in raw cash 20.0 million on their books with 16.87 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 414.13 million total, with 451.2 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WSC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WSC attractive?

In related news, Director, Olsson Erik sold 208,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.56, for a total value of 4,282,113. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SAGANSKY JEFFREY now sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,082,000. Also, Director, Olsson Erik sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were price at an average price of 20.62 per share, with a total market value of 2,062,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Goble Jeffrey S now holds 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 253,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.