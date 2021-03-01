Why To Keep Buying LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) while S&P500 loss -0.52%

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) previous close was $58.17 while the outstanding shares total 66.45M. The firm has a beta of 1.22. LPSN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.81% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $61.93 before closing at $65.62. Intraday shares traded counted 2.32 million, which was -153.31% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 916.28K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.09, with weekly volatility at 8.57% and ATR at 4.01. The LPSN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.08 and a $72.23 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company LivePerson Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.89 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 285.29 million total, with 206.42 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LPSN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LPSN attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, LOCASCIO ROBERT P sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 62.09, for a total value of 786,246. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Policy & General Counsel, Greenberg Monica L. now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 707,200. Also, SVP, Global & Corp Controller, Carlough Daryl sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 70.72 per share, with a total market value of 145,754. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Global & Corp Controller, Carlough Daryl now holds 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,660. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

15 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LivePerson Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LPSN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $71.60.