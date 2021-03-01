TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) previous close was $61.14 while the outstanding shares total 36.07M. The firm has a beta of 1.64. TPIC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -22.05% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $46.95 before closing at $47.66. Intraday shares traded counted 4.9 million, which was -470.99% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 857.46K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.52, with weekly volatility at 10.40% and ATR at 5.72. The TPIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.19 and a $81.36 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company TPI Composites Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.19 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TPIC, the company has in raw cash 130.2 million on their books with 32.55 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 548.16 million total, with 406.11 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TPIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TPIC attractive?

In related news, Director, Weiss Daniel G sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 41.74, for a total value of 278,722. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GIOVACCHINI PAUL G now sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,572,119. Also, Director, Weiss Daniel G sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 08. The shares were price at an average price of 43.34 per share, with a total market value of 866,820. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Weiss Daniel G now holds 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,104. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

6 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TPI Composites Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TPIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.55.