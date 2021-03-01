Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.06% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $60.00 before closing at $61.08. Intraday shares traded counted 1.86 million, which was -175.31% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 673.81K. SF’s previous close was $63.01 while the outstanding shares total 106.04M. The firm has a beta of 1.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.74. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.21, with weekly volatility at 4.27% and ATR at 1.82. The SF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.75 and a $65.24 high.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Stifel Financial Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.61 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SF attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, SLINEY DAVID D sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.96, for a total value of 1,219,200. As the sale deal closes, the Director, OATES JAMES M now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 606,300. Also, Co-President, ZEMLYAK JAMES M sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 58.00 per share, with a total market value of 174,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Co-President, ZEMLYAK JAMES M now holds 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,080,542. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Stifel Financial Corp.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.83.