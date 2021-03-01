Something To Watch Before Buying Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has a beta of 1.31, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.24, with weekly volatility at 4.19% and ATR at 0.50. The CXP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.63 and a $21.25 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.21% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.04 before closing at $14.12. Intraday shares traded counted 1.97 million, which was -136.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 834.86K. CXP’s previous close was $14.74 while the outstanding shares total 113.92M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Columbia Property Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CXP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CXP attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Mills E Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.34, for a total value of 50,040. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, Mills E Nelson now bought 21,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 203,049. Also, Director, Dixon John L. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.43 per share, with a total market value of 62,157. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Investment Officer, Gronning Jeffrey K. now holds 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,754. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Columbia Property Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CXP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.20.