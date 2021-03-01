Should You Buy Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) previous close was $54.57 while the outstanding shares total 163.66M. The firm has a beta of 1.63, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.47. ZION’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.57% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $52.16 before closing at $53.17. Intraday shares traded counted 1.71 million, which was 1.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.73M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.00, with weekly volatility at 4.82% and ATR at 1.89. The ZION stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.58 and a $57.70 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Zions Bancorporation National Association as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZION sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZION attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President &, SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.01, for a total value of 44,009. As the sale deal closes, the Exec Vice President, BLACKFORD DAVID E now sold 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,947. Also, Executive Vice President, Law Scott A. sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were price at an average price of 56.93 per share, with a total market value of 17,306. Following this completion of acquisition, the Exec Vice President, BLACKFORD DAVID E now holds 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,263. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

7 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 16 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Zions Bancorporation National Association. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZION stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $53.74.