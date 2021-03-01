Should You Buy Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.06, with weekly volatility at 1.83% and ATR at 3.12. The ARE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $109.22 and a $179.79 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.31 million, which was -144.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 947.20K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.71% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $159.60 before closing at $159.69. ARE’s previous close was $162.46 while the outstanding shares total 133.74M. The firm has a beta of 0.76, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.25, and a growth ratio of 272.51.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARE attractive?

In related news, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Ryan Daniel J sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 163.90, for a total value of 409,750. As the sale deal closes, the Co-Chief Investment Officer, Ryan Daniel J now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,656,808. Also, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Diamond Lawrence J sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were price at an average price of 170.00 per share, with a total market value of 272,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Co-Chief Executive Officer, Moglia Peter M now holds 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 998,376. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

10 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $192.38.