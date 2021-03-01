RHI Stock: Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Is Still Worth a Bite

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.58, with weekly volatility at 3.92% and ATR at 2.57. The RHI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.38 and a $83.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.0 million, which was -73.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.15M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.02% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $77.2901 before closing at $77.79. RHI’s previous close was $79.39 while the outstanding shares total 112.06M. The firm has a beta of 1.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.79, and a growth ratio of 10.66.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company Robert Half International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.84 billion total, with 1.05 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RHI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RHI attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, MESSMER HAROLD M JR sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 81.33, for a total value of 8,133,200. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, GLASS ROBERT W now sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 670,801. Also, Director, Morial Marc sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 14. The shares were price at an average price of 55.93 per share, with a total market value of 199,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

3 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Robert Half International Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RHI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $68.00.