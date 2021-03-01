Loews Corporation (L) moved down -20.48% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares fell to a low of $47.6059 before closing at $47.81. Intraday shares traded counted 1.93 million, which was -105.59% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 936.83K. L’s previous close was $48.73 while the outstanding shares total 273.39M. The firm has a beta of 0.91. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.18, with weekly volatility at 2.82% and ATR at 1.08. The L stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.33 and a $51.02 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.89% on 02/26/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Loews Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of L attractive?

In related news, Co-Ch. of Bd/Off. of the Pres., TISCH JONATHAN M sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 48.34, for a total value of 216,031. As the sale deal closes, the Co-Ch. of Bd/Off. of the Pres., TISCH JONATHAN M now sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 210,521. Also, Sr. Vice President & CFO, EDELSON DAVID B sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 05. The shares were price at an average price of 44.70 per share, with a total market value of 205,397. Following this completion of acquisition, the Co-Ch. of Bd/Off. of the Pres., TISCH JONATHAN M now holds 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 298,348. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.