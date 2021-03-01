Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is trading at $38.69 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.28, with weekly volatility at 2.67% and ATR at 1.24. The LAZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.94 and a $46.94 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.92 million, which was -160.39% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 738.06K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.89% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $38.68 before closing at $38.69. LAZ’s previous close was $39.84 while the outstanding shares total 107.17M. The firm has a beta of 1.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.91, and a growth ratio of 2.37.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Lazard Ltd as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LAZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LAZ attractive?

In related news, President, Stern Alexander F. sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.98, for a total value of 549,188. As the sale deal closes, the President, Stern Alexander F. now sold 44,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,399,918. Also, President, Stern Alexander F. sold 64,893 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 18. The shares were price at an average price of 31.59 per share, with a total market value of 2,050,139. Following this completion of acquisition, the CAO and General Counsel, Hoffman Scott D now holds 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,610,760. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

4 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lazard Ltd. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LAZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.67.