Is Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Worth A Bite? PFG 200 SMA stands at 25.15%

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares fell to a low of $55.5735 before closing at $56.58. Intraday shares traded counted 2.29 million, which was -46.79% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.56M. PFG’s previous close was $58.37 while the outstanding shares total 274.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.63, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.22, and a growth ratio of 1.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.56, with weekly volatility at 4.22% and ATR at 1.87. The PFG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.31 and a $61.57 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.07% on 02/26/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company Principal Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PFG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PFG attractive?

In related news, Retired Officer, LAWLER JULIA M sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 59.85, for a total value of 179,550. As the sale deal closes, the Retired Officer, LAWLER JULIA M now sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 453,551. Also, Retired Officer, Dunbar Timothy Mark sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 03. The shares were price at an average price of 51.11 per share, with a total market value of 568,599. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Risk Officer, LAWLER JULIA M now holds 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,803. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Principal Financial Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PFG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $58.10.