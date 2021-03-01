Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Still Worth A Bite?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.54% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.2314 before closing at $27.50. Intraday shares traded counted 2.66 million, which was -109.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.27M. KTOS’s previous close was $28.51 while the outstanding shares total 123.30M. The firm has a beta of 0.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 528.85, and a growth ratio of 264.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.08, with weekly volatility at 5.86% and ATR at 1.63. The KTOS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.00 and a $34.11 high.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 764.8 million total, with 197.6 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KTOS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KTOS attractive?

In related news, SVP, Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs, Goodwin Benjamin M. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.00, for a total value of 74,993. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, DEMARCO ERIC M now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 305,088. Also, EVP & CFO, Lund Deanna H sold 9,103 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 22. The shares were price at an average price of 30.00 per share, with a total market value of 273,078. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, STC Division, Carrai Phillip D now holds 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,342. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KTOS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.60.