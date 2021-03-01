Is eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Still Worth A Bite?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.54, with weekly volatility at 11.05% and ATR at 7.05. The EXPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.26 and a $90.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.57 million, which was 20.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.98M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.33% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $57.2801 before closing at $60.39. EXPI’s previous close was $59.60 while the outstanding shares total 138.51M. The firm has a beta of 3.16, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 370.49, and a growth ratio of 37.05.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company eXp World Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EXPI attractive?

In related news, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Sanford Glenn Darrel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 63.17, for a total value of 1,263,426. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MILES RANDALL D now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,221,794. Also, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Sanford Glenn Darrel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 80.01 per share, with a total market value of 1,600,193. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO of eXp Realty, Gesing Jason now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,042,034. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 85.10%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on eXp World Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EXPI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $61.50.