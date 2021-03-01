FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.21% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $101.21 before closing at $101.69. Intraday shares traded counted 1.99 million, which was -143.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 817.81K. FMC’s previous close was $101.90 while the outstanding shares total 129.67M. The firm has a beta of 0.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.94, and a growth ratio of 2.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.63, with weekly volatility at 2.08% and ATR at 2.87. The FMC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $56.77 and a $123.66 high.

Investors have identified the Agricultural Inputs company FMC Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FMC, the company has in raw cash 568.9 million on their books with 338.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.38 billion total, with 2.83 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FMC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FMC attractive?

In related news, Director, CORDEIRO EDUARDO E sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 118.86, for a total value of 668,614. As the sale deal closes, the Corporate Controller, Pfeiffer Nicholas now sold 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 86,861. Also, Director, Volpe Vincent R JR sold 14,926 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 04. The shares were price at an average price of 103.85 per share, with a total market value of 1,550,016. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, DOUGLAS MARK now holds 52,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,741,504. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

19 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on FMC Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FMC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $131.76.