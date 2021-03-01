Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) slip over -1.71% in a week: Is EXPD Giving A Buy Signal?

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.14% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $91.29 before closing at $91.84. Intraday shares traded counted 1.68 million, which was -49.72% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.12M. EXPD’s previous close was $91.97 while the outstanding shares total 169.51M. The firm has a beta of 0.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.54, and a growth ratio of 5.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.63, with weekly volatility at 2.00% and ATR at 2.13. The EXPD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $52.55 and a $98.37 high.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company Expeditors International of Washington Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.96 billion total, with 1.89 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXPD sounds very interesting.

In related news, President and CEO, Musser Jeffrey S sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 90.46, for a total value of 1,909,972. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Emmert Mark A now sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 504,560. Also, President and CEO, Musser Jeffrey S sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were price at an average price of 89.34 per share, with a total market value of 10,720,800. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP – Chief Strategy Officer, Clark Benjamin G. now holds 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,089,622. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

1 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Expeditors International of Washington Inc.. 5 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EXPD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $92.92.