eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.77%. Intraday shares traded counted 1.87 million, which was 15.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.21M. EMAN’s previous close was $3.98 while the outstanding shares total 67.50M. The firm has a beta of 1.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.98, with weekly volatility at 17.79% and ATR at 0.54. The EMAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.14 and a $5.24 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company eMagin Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $268.60 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EMAN, the company has in raw cash 12.08 million on their books with 0.49 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 25.22 million total, with 10.72 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EMAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EMAN attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 36,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.15, for a total value of 152,276. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC now sold 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,544. Also, 10% Owner, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 114,401 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 4.30 per share, with a total market value of 491,924. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, GINOLA LTD now holds 67,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 283,895. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.