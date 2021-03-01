Cigna Corporation (CI) move up 0.27% this morning: CI Price Rally Looks Real

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.84, with weekly volatility at 3.01% and ATR at 6.00. The CI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $118.50 and a $230.90 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.72 million, which was -47.28% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.85M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.27% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $208.12 before closing at $209.90. CI’s previous close was $209.34 while the outstanding shares total 357.69M. The firm has a beta of 0.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.08, and a growth ratio of 0.84.

Investors have identified the Healthcare Plans company Cigna Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $75.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 22.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CI attractive?

In related news, EVP, General Counsel, Jones Nicole S sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 212.32, for a total value of 1,969,268. As the sale deal closes, the CEO Evernorth, WENTWORTH TIMOTHY C now sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,054,428. Also, Pres, Government and Solutions, Manders Matthew G sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 21. The shares were price at an average price of 230.06 per share, with a total market value of 1,287,438. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Cordani David now holds 55,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,690,480. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

21 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cigna Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $255.58.