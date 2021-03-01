Can Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Offer Investors Safety?

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) previous close was $21.96 while the outstanding shares total 310.77M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 62.06, and a growth ratio of 1.35. EXEL’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.37% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.4422 before closing at $21.66. Intraday shares traded counted 1.76 million, which was 26.78% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.41M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.06, with weekly volatility at 3.83% and ATR at 0.93. The EXEL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.67 and a $27.80 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Exelixis Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.85 billion.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.45 billion total, with 204.66 million as their total liabilities.

The company is expected to record 1.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, Director, COHEN CHARLES sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.69, for a total value of 907,600. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WILLSEY LANCE now sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 877,136. Also, Director, MARCHESI VINCENT T sold 24,097 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 22. The shares were price at an average price of 22.29 per share, with a total market value of 537,122. Following this completion of acquisition, the Pres, Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO, Schwab Gisela now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,117,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

10 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Exelixis Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EXEL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.17.