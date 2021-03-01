Are US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) previous close was $36.17 while the outstanding shares total 220.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.83. USFD’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.80% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $35.86 before closing at $36.46. Intraday shares traded counted 1.87 million, which was 0.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.88M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.16, with weekly volatility at 4.07% and ATR at 1.43. The USFD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.32 and a $38.53 high.

Investors have identified the Food Distribution company US Foods Holding Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.00 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For USFD, the company has in raw cash 828.0 million on their books with 131.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.46 billion total, with 1.98 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on USFD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of USFD attractive?

In related news, Chief Information Officer, Rohland Keith D. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.40, for a total value of 1,092,090. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman & CEO, Satriano Pietro now sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,524,335. Also, Director, Lederer John Anthony sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 10. The shares were price at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total market value of 850,025. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Lclly Mgd Bus & Field Ops, Kvasnicka Jay now holds 35,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,192,958. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

7 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on US Foods Holding Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the USFD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $41.00.