Are SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Prospects Worsening?

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.92, with weekly volatility at 6.21% and ATR at 2.90. The SLG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.18 and a $86.59 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.98 million, which was -39.64% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.42M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.39% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $67.00 before closing at $69.07. SLG’s previous close was $67.46 while the outstanding shares total 141.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.39.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company SL Green Realty Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.76 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SLG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SLG attractive?

In related news, President, MATHIAS ANDREW W sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.00, for a total value of 834,340. As the sale deal closes, the President, MATHIAS ANDREW W now sold 89,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,825,425. Also, President, MATHIAS ANDREW W sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 11. The shares were price at an average price of 65.00 per share, with a total market value of 385,320. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BURTON EDWIN T III now holds 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 413,725. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

3 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SL Green Realty Corp.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SLG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.51.