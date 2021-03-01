Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.28, and a growth ratio of 1.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.19, with weekly volatility at 10.35% and ATR at 0.69. The ACTG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.75 and a $9.09 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.08% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.81 before closing at $7.10. Intraday shares traded counted 1.65 million, which was -51.29% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.09M. ACTG’s previous close was $7.56 while the outstanding shares total 48.47M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Acacia Research Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $372.61 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 366.05 million total, with 138.31 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ACTG attractive?

In related news, Chief IP Officer, Booth Marc W. sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.09, for a total value of 22,785. As the sale deal closes, the Chief IP Officer, Booth Marc W. now sold 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,070. Also, Director, OCONNELL MAUREEN bought 13,470 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 08. The shares were price at an average price of 3.77 per share, with a total market value of 50,845. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, OCONNELL MAUREEN now holds 11,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 43,631. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Acacia Research Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACTG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.00.