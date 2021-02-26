ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has a beta of 2.16. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.78, with weekly volatility at 8.16% and ATR at 0.45. The ZIOP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.79 and a $5.95 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.10% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.61 before closing at $4.65. Intraday shares traded counted 2.05 million, which was 26.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.80M. ZIOP’s previous close was $4.90 while the outstanding shares total 212.84M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $980.08 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 155.07 million total, with 19.32 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZIOP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZIOP attractive?

In related news, EVP, GM Gene Therapy, Buck Jill sold 27,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.12, for a total value of 87,029. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Treasurer & CAO, Lafond Kevin G now sold 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,682. Also, General Counsel and Secretary, Hadfield Robert sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 08. The shares were price at an average price of 3.12 per share, with a total market value of 82,680. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, GM Cell Therapy, De Groot Eleanor now holds 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 58,806. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.