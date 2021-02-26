Why To Keep Buying Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) while S&P500 loss -2.41%

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.23, with weekly volatility at 25.11% and ATR at 3.14. The SCKT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.76 and a $35.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 24.39 million, which was -430.29% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.60M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 16.24% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.55 before closing at $11.74. SCKT’s previous close was $10.10 while the outstanding shares total 6.04M. The firm has a beta of 2.10.

Investors have identified the Computer Hardware company Socket Mobile Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $80.54 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.99 million total, with 5.59 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SCKT attractive?

In related news, Director, DUNLAP DAVID W sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.00, for a total value of 315,000. As the sale deal closes, the EVP of Engineering and CTO, OTT LEONARD L now sold 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 550,539. Also, EVP of Engineering & CTO, OTT LEONARD L sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 21. The shares were price at an average price of 2.88 per share, with a total market value of 14,227. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP of Engineering & CTO, OTT LEONARD L now holds 18,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 72,906. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.10%.