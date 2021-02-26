The Thing That Hid Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s Strength

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.93, with weekly volatility at 13.33% and ATR at 0.10. The GEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.40 and a $1.86 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.25 million, which was 33.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.40M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.56% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $0.7921 before closing at $0.80. GEN’s previous close was $0.86 while the outstanding shares total 113.15M. The firm has a beta of 1.48.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Genesis Healthcare Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $137.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GEN, the company has in raw cash 246.43 million on their books with 10.69 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 897.41 million total, with 950.88 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GEN attractive?

In related news, EVP and Chief Nursing Officer, Reifsnyder JoAnne Susan sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.96, for a total value of 5,074. As the sale deal closes, the SVP and Treasurer, Young Stephen Scott now sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,166. Also, COO, Bach Paul David sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 03. The shares were price at an average price of 0.96 per share, with a total market value of 7,121. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and CFO, DiVittorio Thomas now holds 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,371. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.