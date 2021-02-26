The Futility of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s Fundamentals

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares fell to a low of $44.415 before closing at $45.93. Intraday shares traded counted 3.95 million, which was -311.1% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 961.94K. SEAS’s previous close was $41.35 while the outstanding shares total 78.15M. The firm has a beta of 2.48. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 82.79, with weekly volatility at 7.99% and ATR at 2.41. The SEAS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.75 and a $42.98 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.08% on 02/25/21.

Investors have identified the Leisure company SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SEAS, the company has in raw cash 488.42 million on their books with 15.51 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 562.77 million total, with 351.28 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SEAS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SEAS attractive?

In related news, Chief Zoological Officer, Dold Christopher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 33.00, for a total value of 66,000. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, Swanson Marc now sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 150,812. Also, See Remarks, Swanson Marc sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 07. The shares were price at an average price of 33.00 per share, with a total market value of 231,165. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, Bogumil Walter now holds 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 503,840. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

6 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SEAS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.36.