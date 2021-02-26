Something To Watch Before Buying Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 94.76, with weekly volatility at 10.29% and ATR at 4.09. The PAND stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.28 and a $27.75 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 133.36% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $59.21 before closing at $59.81. Intraday shares traded counted 8.08 million, which was -7217.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 110.40K. PAND’s previous close was $25.63 while the outstanding shares total 23.28M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Pandion Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PAND sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PAND attractive?

In related news, Director, Becker Daniel J. bought 197,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.12, for a total value of 2,989,466. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Becker Daniel J. now bought 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 216,646. Also, Director, Becker Daniel J. bought 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.32 per share, with a total market value of 232,754. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 25.48%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pandion Therapeutics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PAND stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.67.