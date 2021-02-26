Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.32, with weekly volatility at 10.85% and ATR at 1.54. The ICLK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.86 and a $19.10 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.63 million, which was -42.36% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.85M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.20% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.15 before closing at $15.04. ICLK’s previous close was $13.90 while the outstanding shares total 90.41M. The firm

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 326.73 million total, with 167.43 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ICLK attractive?

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ICLK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.78.