Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) shares fell to a low of $20.48 before closing at $20.95. Intraday shares traded counted 2.46 million, which was -50.82% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.63M. RXT’s previous close was $20.78 while the outstanding shares total 186.70M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.32, with weekly volatility at 5.86% and ATR at 1.43. The RXT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.25 and a $25.76 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.84% on 02/25/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Rackspace Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RXT, the company has in raw cash 253.2 million on their books with 75.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 805.9 million total, with 680.1 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RXT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RXT attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Mukerji Subroto sold 25,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.60, for a total value of 569,058. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Legal & People Off, Windham Holly B. now sold 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 658,168. Also, EVP, Chief Legal & People Off, Windham Holly B. sold 106,917 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 01. The shares were price at an average price of 22.11 per share, with a total market value of 2,364,463. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Mukerji Subroto now holds 56,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,248,708. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

9 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rackspace Technology Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RXT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.22.