Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.10, with weekly volatility at 10.47% and ATR at 0.70. The PRTY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.26 and a $9.21 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.04 million, which was 46.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.79M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -8.45% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.435 before closing at $7.48. PRTY’s previous close was $8.17 while the outstanding shares total 106.71M. The firm has a beta of 4.17.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company Party City Holdco Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $822.65 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PRTY, the company has in raw cash 170.56 million on their books with 14.34 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.06 billion total, with 895.29 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PRTY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PRTY attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 316,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.63, for a total value of 2,099,471. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, SOSIN CLIFFORD now bought 406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,482,130. Also, 10% Owner, SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.00 per share, with a total market value of 6,399,840. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Creekmuir William S. now holds 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,118. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Party City Holdco Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRTY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.67.