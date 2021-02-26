Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) moved up 16.23% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.23% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $47.12 before closing at $47.19. Intraday shares traded counted 2.2 million, which was -65.21% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.33M. LPX’s previous close was $47.78 while the outstanding shares total 109.32M. The firm has a beta of 1.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.49, and a growth ratio of 2.10. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.24, with weekly volatility at 5.26% and ATR at 1.70. The LPX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.97 and a $48.79 high.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Louisiana-Pacific Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.90 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 993.0 million total, with 286.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LPX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LPX attractive?

In related news, Principal Accounting Officer, Doyle Derek Nelson sold 99 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 47.70, for a total value of 4,722. As the sale deal closes, the EVP Siding, Sherman Neil now sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 195,361. Also, EVP OSB, Ringbloom Jason Paul sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were price at an average price of 36.76 per share, with a total market value of 367,719. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Macadam Stephen E. now holds 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 200,480. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

5 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LPX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.25.