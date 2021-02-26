JWN Stock: Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Is Still Worth a Bite

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares fell to a low of $36.34 before closing at $36.97. Intraday shares traded counted 3.59 million, which was 39.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.94M. JWN’s previous close was $37.39 while the outstanding shares total 157.50M. The firm has a beta of 2.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.40, with weekly volatility at 5.73% and ATR at 2.02. The JWN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.72 and a $42.22 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.12% on 02/25/21.

Investors have identified the Department Stores company Nordstrom Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For JWN, the company has in raw cash 889.0 million on their books with 699.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.91 billion total, with 4.39 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JWN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JWN attractive?

In related news, Chief Human Resources Officer, Deputy Christine sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.12, for a total value of 576,084. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Worzel Ken now sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 312,313. Also, Chief Executive Officer, NORDSTROM ERIK B sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 24.42 per share, with a total market value of 402,506. Following this completion of acquisition, the Pres. & Chief Brand Officer, NORDSTROM PETER E now holds 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 440,202. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

3 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 15 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nordstrom Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JWN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.33.