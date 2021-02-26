Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) shares fell to a low of $175.00 before closing at $188.64. Intraday shares traded counted 2.73 million, which was -487.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 465.06K. IIPR’s previous close was $220.16 while the outstanding shares total 23.93M. The firm has a beta of 1.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 61.03. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.27, with weekly volatility at 9.04% and ATR at 12.85. The IIPR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $40.21 and a $222.08 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -14.32% on 02/25/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IIPR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IIPR attractive?

In related news, Director, Curran Mary A bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 118.26, for a total value of 59,130. As the purchase deal closes, the Executive Chairman, Gold Alan D now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,883,001. Also, Director, Shoemaker Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 125.36 per share, with a total market value of 313,391. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive Chairman, Gold Alan D now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 776,096. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IIPR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $207.17.