Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) moved down -10.15% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13145.00, and a growth ratio of 1460.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.19, with weekly volatility at 4.33% and ATR at 0.81. The HPP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.14 and a $37.11 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.35% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.14 before closing at $26.29. Intraday shares traded counted 2.2 million, which was -33.5% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.65M. HPP’s previous close was $26.65 while the outstanding shares total 153.20M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HPP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HPP attractive?

In related news, Director, GLASER JONATHAN M sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.56, for a total value of 137,800. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GLASER JONATHAN M now sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 180,975. Also, Director, Porter Barry Alan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 19. The shares were price at an average price of 23.09 per share, with a total market value of 115,450. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Moran Robert Matthew Jr. now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 213,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

7 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HPP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.47.