GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares fell to a low of $45.38 before closing at $45.86. Intraday shares traded counted 2.37 million, which was 21.65% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.02M. GRWG’s previous close was $50.62 while the outstanding shares total 47.88M. The firm has a beta of 3.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 777.29, and a growth ratio of 38.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.60, with weekly volatility at 10.90% and ATR at 5.36. The GRWG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.62 and a $67.75 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -9.40% on 02/25/21.

Investors have identified the Home Improvement Retail company GrowGeneration Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GRWG, the company has in raw cash 55.35 million on their books with 88000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 103.98 million total, with 20.94 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GRWG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GRWG attractive?

In related news, Director, Stiefel Sean sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.98, for a total value of 1,649,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Stiefel Sean now sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,590,954. Also, Chief Financial Officer, LAMIRATO MONTY R sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 23. The shares were price at an average price of 30.43 per share, with a total market value of 273,870. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, Lampert Darren now holds 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,240,088. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.50%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GrowGeneration Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GRWG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $56.43.