Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 41.40, and a growth ratio of 1.20. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.28, with weekly volatility at 4.43% and ATR at 0.80. The EPRT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.08 and a $26.70 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.60% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.32 before closing at $23.60. Intraday shares traded counted 2.22 million, which was -174.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 808.27K. EPRT’s previous close was $24.23 while the outstanding shares total 104.67M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EPRT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EPRT attractive?

In related news, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, Earnshaw Timothy J sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.97, for a total value of 5,788. As the sale deal closes, the Executive VP and COO, Seibert Gregg A now sold 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,854. Also, Executive VP and COO, Seibert Gregg A sold 34,693 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 30. The shares were price at an average price of 14.91 per share, with a total market value of 517,113. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Mavoides Peter M. now holds 48,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 724,374. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

8 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EPRT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.38.