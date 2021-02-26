Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.26% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.97 before closing at $17.28. Intraday shares traded counted 2.64 million, which was -33.15% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.98M. ESI’s previous close was $18.24 while the outstanding shares total 248.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.93, and a growth ratio of 2.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.76, with weekly volatility at 4.87% and ATR at 0.66. The ESI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.35 and a $19.40 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Element Solutions Inc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ESI, the company has in raw cash 248.4 million on their books with 7.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 946.6 million total, with 302.4 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ESI sounds very interesting.

In related news, VP, Program Mgt & Integration, Mount Patricia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.85, for a total value of 35,550. As the sale deal closes, the Director, FRANKLIN MARTIN E now bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,750,000. Also, Director, Fraser Christopher T. bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 15. The shares were price at an average price of 11.49 per share, with a total market value of 91,906. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Dorman Carey J. now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,265. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Element Solutions Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ESI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.43.