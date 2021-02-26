Can Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Offer Investors Safety?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) previous close was $34.65 while the outstanding shares total 97.79M. The firm has a beta of 1.68. URBN’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.32% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.48 before closing at $34.54. Intraday shares traded counted 2.61 million, which was -55.09% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.68M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.61, with weekly volatility at 6.47% and ATR at 1.60. The URBN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.28 and a $34.86 high.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Urban Outfitters Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.37 billion total, with 946.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on URBN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of URBN attractive?

In related news, General Counsel and Secretary, Hayne Azeez sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.00, for a total value of 187,860. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, Urban Outfitters Group, Donnelly Trish now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 435,000. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Conforti Frank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 28. The shares were price at an average price of 24.00 per share, with a total market value of 240,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel and Secretary, Hayne Azeez now holds 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 285,075. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

5 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Urban Outfitters Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the URBN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.73.