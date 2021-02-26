Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) moved down 0.00%: Atlantic Power Corporation Price Paint Picture of volatility

Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.48, with weekly volatility at 2.47% and ATR at 0.05. The AT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.70 and a $3.06 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.76 million, which was -102.81% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.36M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.87 before closing at $2.89. AT’s previous close was $2.89 while the outstanding shares total 89.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.32.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Independent Power Producers company Atlantic Power Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $256.11 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AT, the company has in raw cash 32.9 million on their books with 91.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 89.9 million total, with 130.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AT attractive?

In related news, Director, Howell Kevin bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.86, for a total value of 1,488. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Ronan Terrence now bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,810. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Ronan Terrence bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.88 per share, with a total market value of 3,760. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, MOORE JAMES J JR now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.11%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Atlantic Power Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.07.