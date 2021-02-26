Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -18.80% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $43.13 before closing at $43.31. Intraday shares traded counted 2.76 million, which was -243.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 804.45K. PGNY’s previous close was $53.34 while the outstanding shares total 86.27M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 2165.50, and a growth ratio of 30.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.30, with weekly volatility at 6.53% and ATR at 3.08. The PGNY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.59 and a $53.48 high.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Progyny Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 184.59 million total, with 74.17 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PGNY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PGNY attractive?

In related news, EVP, General Counsel, Bealer Jennifer sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.76, for a total value of 123,007. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Payson Norman now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 244,634. Also, Director, Payson Norman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 17. The shares were price at an average price of 49.24 per share, with a total market value of 246,186. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Client Officer, Greenbaum Lisa now holds 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 155,346. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Progyny Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PGNY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.00.