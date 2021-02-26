Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)?

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.43, with weekly volatility at 10.45% and ATR at 13.64. The LMND stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.11 and a $188.30 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.94 million, which was 30.6% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.23M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.77% on 02/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $121.10 before closing at $125.45. LMND’s previous close was $129.02 while the outstanding shares total 54.00M. The firm

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Lemonade Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LMND sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LMND attractive?

In related news, Chief Insurance Officer, Peters John Sheldon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 165.73, for a total value of 911,515. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Insurance Officer, Peters John Sheldon now sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 445,500. Also, Director, Cutler Joel E sold 515,572 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 19. The shares were price at an average price of 159.43 per share, with a total market value of 82,198,314. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, HUTTON GEORGE THOMPSON now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,943,130. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.40%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lemonade Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LMND stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $86.17.