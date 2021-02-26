Are AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Prospects Worsening?

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) shares fell to a low of $4.0118 before closing at $4.35. Intraday shares traded counted 5.79 million, which was -33919.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 17.03K. ASRV’s previous close was $4.11 while the outstanding shares total 17.06M. The firm has a beta of 0.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.94, with weekly volatility at 10.26% and ATR at 0.25. The ASRV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.36 and a $4.15 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.84% on 02/25/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company AmeriServ Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $71.25 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ASRV attractive?

In related news, Pres & CEO Trust Company, Huerth James T sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.12, for a total value of 12,360. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Onorato Daniel A. now bought 69 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 216. Also, President & CEO ASRV & Bank, STOPKO JEFFREY A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 09. The shares were price at an average price of 2.75 per share, with a total market value of 2,749. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Onorato Daniel A. now holds 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 132. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.