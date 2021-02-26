Analyst’s Sets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) New Target at $126.95: SRPT is Now On A Buy List

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares fell to a low of $81.58 before closing at $85.25. Intraday shares traded counted 3.11 million, which was -57.85% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.97M. SRPT’s previous close was $84.29 while the outstanding shares total 78.50M. The firm has a beta of 1.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 29.92, with weekly volatility at 6.78% and ATR at 4.52. The SRPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $77.01 and a $181.83 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.14% on 02/25/21.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.96 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.32 billion total, with 378.39 million as their total liabilities.

The company is expected to record -6.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, Principal Financial Officer, Bratica Joseph sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 165.00, for a total value of 183,975. As the sale deal closes, the Principal Financial Officer, Bratica Joseph now sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 180,000. Also, Director, Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 10. The shares were price at an average price of 159.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,590,044. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Barry Richard now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,754,972. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

12 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SRPT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $126.95.