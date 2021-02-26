Analyst’s Sets Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) New Target at $29.55: AQUA is Now On A Buy List

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) shares fell to a low of $24.78 before closing at $24.97. Intraday shares traded counted 2.54 million, which was -55.08% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.64M. AQUA’s previous close was $24.67 while the outstanding shares total 119.65M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 45.24, and a growth ratio of 3.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.40, with weekly volatility at 3.46% and ATR at 1.09. The AQUA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.09 and a $31.63 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.22% on 02/25/21.

Investors have identified the Pollution & Treatment Controls company Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.87 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AQUA, the company has in raw cash 197.92 million on their books with 18.43 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 679.54 million total, with 326.13 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AQUA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AQUA attractive?

In related news, , AEA INVESTORS FUND V LP sold 11,341,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 272,206,320. As the sale deal closes, the , AEA INVESTORS LP now sold 11,341,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 272,206,320. Also, EVP, GC & Secretary, Grieco Vincent sold 37,626 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 15. The shares were price at an average price of 29.89 per share, with a total market value of 1,124,728. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, CFO & Treasurer, Stas Benedict J. now holds 253,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,488,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

5 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AQUA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.55.