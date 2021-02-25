Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) previous close was $4.43 while the outstanding shares total 100.70M. The firm has a beta of 0.60. PLM’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 16.25% on 02/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.40 before closing at $5.15. Intraday shares traded counted 2.6 million, which was -190.52% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 895.79K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.34, with weekly volatility at 11.85% and ATR at 0.42. The PLM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.50 and a $9.70 high.

Investors have identified the Other Industrial Metals & Mining company PolyMet Mining Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $481.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 11.06 million total, with 5.35 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PLM attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.00%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PolyMet Mining Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.50.