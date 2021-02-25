Why To Keep Buying R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) while S&P500 gain 1.10%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.96, with weekly volatility at 11.97% and ATR at 0.25. The RRD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.72 and a $2.92 high. Intraday shares traded counted 29.98 million, which was -2242.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.28M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 32.08% on 02/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.98 before closing at $3.17. RRD’s previous close was $2.40 while the outstanding shares total 72.40M. The firm has a beta of 2.75.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $209.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RRD, the company has in raw cash 414.8 million on their books with 144.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.0 billion total, with 1.34 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of RRD attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Chatham Asset Management, LLC sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.61, for a total value of 3,390,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.