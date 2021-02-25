The Thing That Hid Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s Strength

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.41% on 02/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.25 before closing at $16.97. Intraday shares traded counted 2.54 million, which was -111.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.20M. ABR’s previous close was $16.41 while the outstanding shares total 119.92M. The firm has a beta of 1.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.60, and a growth ratio of 2.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.50, with weekly volatility at 3.64% and ATR at 0.47. The ABR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.54 and a $16.64 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Arbor Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ABR attractive?

In related news, Director, Green William C bought 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.95, for a total value of 117,838. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Green William C now sold 9,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 117,695. Also, Director, LAZAR MELVIN F bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.00 per share, with a total market value of 29,995. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Elenio Paul now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,813. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Arbor Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.13.