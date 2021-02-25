Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) jump over 50.60% in a week: Is SYPR Giving A Buy Signal?

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 90.23% on 02/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.72 before closing at $5.06. Intraday shares traded counted 192.99 million, which was -33277.63% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 578.20K. SYPR’s previous close was $2.66 while the outstanding shares total 21.06M. The firm has a beta of 1.60, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 53.83, and a growth ratio of 6.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.42, with weekly volatility at 27.46% and ATR at 0.80. The SYPR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.54 and a $3.90 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Sypris Solutions Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $96.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 40.58 million total, with 26.78 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SYPR attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.