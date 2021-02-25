Should You Buy American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.86, with weekly volatility at 2.81% and ATR at 1.78. The AEP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $65.14 and a $102.30 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.5 million, which was -20.39% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.91M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.27%. AEP’s previous close was $78.09 while the outstanding shares total 496.18M. The firm has a beta of 0.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.95, and a growth ratio of 3.33.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Electric company American Electric Power Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $38.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AEP, the company has in raw cash 463.8 million on their books with 4.31 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.34 billion total, with 9.05 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AEP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AEP attractive?

In related news, Exec VP, COO, Barton Lisa M sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 78.61, for a total value of 483,216. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, CHODAK PAUL III now sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 183,518. Also, Executive Vice President, McCullough Mark C sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were price at an average price of 81.19 per share, with a total market value of 182,190. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Feinberg David Matthew now holds 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 225,465. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.01%.

10 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Electric Power Company Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AEP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $93.77.