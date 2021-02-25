RMG Acquisition Corporation II (RMGBU) is trading at $12.58 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:RMGBU) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.79% on 02/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.60 before closing at $12.58. Intraday shares traded counted 6.18 million, which was -1415.3% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 407.88K. RMGBU’s previous close was $11.78 . The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.61, with weekly volatility at 5.49% and ATR at 0.57. The RMGBU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.20 and a $13.14 high.